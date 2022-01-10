Submit Release
Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event

MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will be holding a rapid hiring event this Thursday aimed at filling vacant correctional officer (CO) positions.  Last month, Governor Lee announced a 37% increase to the starting salary for CO’s – bringing annual earnings for all new officers to $44,500.  Conditional job offers will be given on site at both events, and new correctional officers will receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

Additionally, all full-time state employees receive health, life, vision and dental insurance, higher education fee waivers, 11 paid holidays, paid time off, and may participate in the employee discount program.

The mission of the Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) is to enhance public safety by providing residents with a supportive living environment and evidence-based transitional services.  The MLTC residents have the opportunity to develop the social skills, employment skills and self-discipline necessary to successfully reenter society with three phase-based programming focusing on cognitive and behavioral care, education and job skills.  After successfully completing Phase I & II, they will move on to Phase III where they will maintain a job in the community and residence at MLTC until they are granted parole or expire their sentence.

WHAT:    Mark Luttrell Transition Center Rapid Hiring Event WHEN:    Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 10:00am – 6:00pm WHERE:  600 State Road, Memphis, TN 38134

Food and refreshments provided.  For more information about the event, please contact 901-372-2080

