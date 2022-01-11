Atlanta Tech Village welcomes Yuri Eliezer as a returning 2022 Mentor

Yuri Eliezer, Managing Partner at Founders Legal Founders Legal

The Atlanta Tech Village welcomes back Yuri Eliezer, Intellectual Property Attorney and Managing Partner at Founders Legal®, as a Mentor.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Tech Village has formally kicked off the Mentor and Advisor program for 2022. Village Mentors and Advisors are a highly-vetted group of successful entrepreneurs and subject matter experts who provide professional support and advise the ATV community’s businesses and startups. This year the program welcomes back Yuri Eliezer, Intellectual Property Attorney and Managing Partner at Founders Legal®, as a Mentor.

Yuri returns to the program for his sixth consecutive year to provide guidance and industry insight regarding Intellectual Property (“IP”) law, patents, trademarks, licensing, and IP valuation and asset planning. In addition to his legal insight, Yuri is a technology entrepreneur and founder of several startups. His experience within the Atlanta startup scene provides a nuanced perspective on technological innovation.

Yuri Eliezer, who was recently promoted to Managing Partner at Founders Legal, has achieved a variety of industry recognition for his experience and acumen within the Intellectual Property and patent front. He was one of the few attorneys invited by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) to provide technical training and industry insight to patent examiners. In addition, by the nominations of his peers, Yuri was selected to the 2021 and 2020 Super “Patent” Lawyer Lists, an award that is given to just 2.5% of attorneys.

To learn more about Yuri’s patent and Intellectual Property practice, visit FoundersLegal.com

---

Founders Legal is a boutique, Corporate Transactional & Intellectual Property Law Firm based in Atlanta, that specializes in the areas of US and International Intellectual Property, Data Privacy, Business Transactional, and Securities law.