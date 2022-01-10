St. Johnsbury / Crash with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4000199
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2022 at 0851 hours
STREET: VT 15
TOWN: Walden
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Wet
ROAD CONDITIONS: Slippery
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sally Fontaine (DOB: 09/05/1960)
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled – Severe front end damage
INJURIES: Transported for Life Threatening Injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dallas Ball (03/10/1995)
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate - Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Albert Perry
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: FRHT
VEHICLE MODEL: TRK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor – Passenger Side Bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 10, 2022 at approximately 0851 hours, State Police were notified of a two vehicle crash on VT RT 15, in Walden, Vermont. Further information was provided that Operator #1 (Fontaine) was breathing but unresponsive.
Upon arrival investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Fontaine) was traveling South on VT RT 15 attempting to turn onto Sawmill Road. Operator #2 (Ball) was traveling North on VT 15, and observed Operator #1 (Fontaine) fail to yield when turning left. Operator #1 (Fontaine) struck the front of Operator #2 (Ball) vehicle when traveling down the hill. Operator 3 (Perry) was traveling South on VT 15 behind (Fontaine). (Fontaine’s) vehicle was spun around and made contact with the passenger side of Operator 3 (Perry’s) front bumper. The roadway was icy and slick at this time.
Both (Ball) and (Perry) did not sustain any injuries and were able to get out of their vehicles. (Fontaine) was found to be unresponsive, and was transported to UVM medical Center for Life Threatening Injuries. The Vermont State Police are awaiting updates on (Fontaine’s) condition.
This crash remains under investigation and more information is to follow.
If any of the public has any more information regarding the crash please contact the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
E-mail: Gabriel.schrauf@vermont.gov