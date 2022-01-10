Submit Release
Robert Durst Dies of Natural Causes

STOCKTON – Robert Alan Durst, who had been housed at California Health Care Facility (CHCF), died of natural causes at 6:44 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, while being treated at an outside hospital. The coroner in San Joaquin County will determine an exact cause of death.

Durst, 78, was sentenced in Los Angeles County on Oct. 14, 2021, to serve life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Susan Berman.

Durst was committed to the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Oct. 27, 2021.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, (916) 445-4950 or opec@cdcr.ca.gov

