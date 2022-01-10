Game and Fish Commission to meet in Cheyenne

Public invited to attend in-person, online

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan. 26-27 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be held at the Cheyenne Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will be asked to approve the proposed annual Statewide Mule Deer Initiative projects and a land transfer at North Glendo.

Planned informational presentations by the department include the work of the department’s fish culture section, an overview of the law enforcement program and livestock damage research. The commission will also hear updates on the employee housing project in Jackson, Cody Regional office construction, the public input process for the Sweetwater Rocks Bighorn Sheep proposal and Phase II of the Elk Feedgrounds Public Collaborative.

A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage. The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

