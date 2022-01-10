Village of Libertyville receives official federal and state designation for heritage preservation work

SPRINGFIELD – The Village of Libertyville has joined an official list of Illinois communities that place a high priority on historic preservation.

Libertyville has been designated the 84th Certified Local Government in Illinois, which means it has been officially recognized by both the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and the U.S. National Park Service for its active role in preserving its heritage. The Illinois SHPO is a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Certified Local Government Program, established by the National Historic Preservation Act Amendments of 1980, gives municipalities and counties the opportunity to participate as partners in state and federal preservation activities. Those that have local historic preservation programs may participate after they have been certified.

To be certified, a local government must have a historic preservation ordinance, establish a preservation review commission, have an active local survey program to identify historic resources, and provide for public participation. The Illinois SHPO administers the Certified Local Government program in Illinois.

“The Village of Libertyville is thrilled to be recognized as a Certified Local Government, and we look forward to collaborating with the Illinois SHPO in the future,” said Chris Sandine, associate city planner for Libertyville.

There are now 84 Certified Local Governments in Illinois: Alton, Atlanta, Aurora, Barrington, Batavia, Belleville, Belvidere, Benton, Berwyn, Bishop Hill, Bloomington, Blue Island, Carbondale, Centralia, Champaign, Charleston, Chicago, Chicago Heights, Collinsville, Columbia, Crystal Lake, Danville, Decatur, DeKalb, Downers Grove, Edwardsville, Elgin, Elsah, Evanston, Frankfort, Galena, Galesburg, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Glenview, Highland Park, Hinsdale, Jacksonville, Joliet, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake Forest, Lemont, Libertyville, Lincoln, Lockport, Lombard, Macomb, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Maywood, McHenry County, Moline, Monticello, Morrison, Mount Carroll, Murphysboro, Naperville, Normal, Oak Park, O’Fallon, Orland Park, Oswego, Ottawa, Park Ridge, Peoria, Plainfield, Quincy, Riverside, Rock Island, Rockford, St. Charles, Sangamon County, Springfield, Urbana, Washington, Waukegan, Wayne, West Chicago, Will County, Wilmette, and Woodstock.

For more information about the Certified Local Government program, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnrhistoric/Preserve/Pages/community.aspx.

