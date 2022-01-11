AWS Certification Seats Now Available in AWS Marketplace
AWS Certification Pathway Packages by Xvoucher are now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace.HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xvoucher is pleased to announce the launch of its AWS Certification Pathway Packages in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Xvoucher’s widely-used skills development platform enables employees to develop critical cloud skills and prepare for AWS certifications while providing administrators with comprehensive insights into user progress. These packages are specifically designed to meet the needs of businesses that want employees to succeed in competitive technical exams.
Xvoucher’s Certification Pathway packages come in various sizes to meet the needs of individual businesses. “FlexSeats” can be used for the AWS Foundational, Associate, or Professional Certification paths. Each package includes online learning, practice exams, and an exam license. Additionally, customers will have access to a one-year administrator license to Xvoucher’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) application for managing learning materials and certification progress.
“It is critical to provide candidates with quality instruction and preparation materials before they take their certification exams. Solidifying concepts and gaining familiarity with test item types is a confidence builder and necessary in achieving a certification credential” commented Kevin Brice, Chief Executive Officer at Xvoucher.
Xvoucher has worked with AWS Training and Certification since 2019 in providing a public storefront for the sale of AWS Certification exam vouchers. By offering the Certification Pathway packages in AWS Marketplace, Xvoucher can better serve customers all over the world, and contribute to increasing AWS cloud skills and the AWS-certified professional community.
Xvoucher’s end-to-end platform offers financial management and tax compliance for the global sales of learning and credentialing. Serving over 20,000 businesses, Xvoucher provides B2B and B2C solutions for exam vouchers, exam preparation, live instruction, and self-paced learning products.
