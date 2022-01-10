REYNOLDS LAKE OCONEE LAUNCHES “GREAT PLAYS WITH BRUCE ARIANS” SWEEPSTAKES

Great Waters

Grand Prize Includes Golf with Arians, Lodging, Transportation, Meals and Much More

GREENSBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Bowl-winning coach and Reynolds Lake Oconee resident Bruce Arians is known for his key play-making strategies and gutsy coaching style.

This year, his “great plays” will be part of the grand prize in an exciting new sweepstakes from Reynolds Lake Oconee.

“Great Plays with Bruce Arians Sweepstakes at Reynolds Lake Oconee” is accepting entries from Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET.

The grand prize package includes:

• Luxury lodging accommodations in National Club Cottages at Reynolds Lake Oconee;

• Two rounds of golf at Reynolds Lake Oconee courses, one round for the winner and a guest with Bruce Arians at his home course, Great Waters (subject to schedule and availability);

• Domestic round-trip coach airfare for winner and one guest arriving at and departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL);

• Transportation from/to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and onsite at Reynolds Lake Oconee during stay;

• Meals at selected Reynolds Lake Oconee restaurants;

• Fitting experience at The Kingdom at Reynolds Lake Oconee for winner and guest with a $500 credit towards TaylorMade golf clubs;

• Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds Experience

The package boasts a retail value of approximately $8,000.

Winner and travel guest must travel on same itinerary on dates specified by Sponsor; no alternative dates are available.

Reynolds Lake Oconee is surrounded by more than 350 miles of majestic shoreline on Georgia’s historic Lake Oconee. This award-winning golf and lakefront destination between Atlanta and Augusta, is home to one of the most diverse collections of elite courses designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Bob Cupp, Rees Jones, and Jim Engh.

Reynolds Lake Oconee is also home to The Kingdom, which is one of the only facilities in the country where recreational golfers can receive professional instruction, be fit for new TaylorMade equipment in the same elite environment used by Tour professionals, and have equipment built before their very eyes.

The community is firmly established as one of the nation’s premier golf and lakefront destinations and communities. Reynolds Lake Oconee is a lakefront paradise with luxury lodging, 11 distinctive restaurants, state-of-the-art Technogym fitness facilities, waterfront spa, award-winning tennis center, the Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds, and centered at the heart of the community, The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

The grand-prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and will be announced shortly after the Sweepstakes’ closing.

There is a limit of one entry per person; no purchase is necessary to enter or win. Entrants must be residents of the United States and at least 21 years of age.

For a complete copy of the Sweepstakes’ official rules, click here.

To enter “The Great Plays with Bruce Arians Sweepstakes” at Reynolds Lake Oconee, register as a Reynolds Insider here.