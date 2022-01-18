Submit Release
Cabinet Makeover Kit Provider Cinch Kit Announces Name Change to Qwikkit

Cinch Kit, a leading provider of cabinet makeover kits, has officially changed their name to Qwikkit.

Headquartered in Houston, Qwikkit is a leading provider of cabinet makeover kits and ranks #1 on INC 5000 list for fastest-growing manufacturing firms in Texas.

We firmly believe the time is right to make this important change as our sights turn towards the next five years of success.”
— George Hagle, President and Founder
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinch Kit, a leading provider of cabinet makeover kits, has officially changed its name to Qwikkit. “To emphasize our core value of making our customers successful, we want to have our name better represent what brings them success. After evaluating many excellent options, we’re ready to announce our name change as Qwikkit,” George Hagle, the company president and founder, stated.

“We have a lot to celebrate in 2021. In addition to ranking 4th regionally and 254th nationally on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies, we were recognized by the Better Business Bureau as Winner of Distinction for service excellence and commitment to quality. These awards reflect our commitment to customer success and the hard work of our entire organization.”

Qwikkit will be celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2022 and the plans for more company growth and the addition of more outstanding employees are established. “We firmly believe the time is right to make this important change as our sights turn towards the next five years of success,” George continued.

For further information on Qwikkit, please visit www.Qwikkit.com or reach out to our award-winning customer service team at (844) 4-THE-KIT.

About Qwikkit
Qwikkit is a leading provider of cabinet makeover kits for business clients and the owner of KitchenMakeover.com for consumers. With headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Houston, Texas, Qwikkit is a fast-growing manufacturing firm as represented by their #1 ranking on INC 5000 list for manufacturing in Texas. Qwikkit is also a proud winner of the Better Business Bureau’s Winner of Distinction award for service excellence and quality.

For more information about this release please contact Marketing@Qwikkit.com.

John LaCour
Qwikkit
+1 844-484-3548
email us here

