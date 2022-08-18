Submit Release
Qwikkit Included on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Again

Cinch Kit, a leading provider of cabinet makeover kits, has officially changed their name to Qwikkit.

Qwikkit is a leading provider of cabinet makeover kits for business clients and the owner of KitchenMakeover.com for consumers.

Qwikkit is ranked #3 in Texas Manufacturing and #1,276 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

— George Hagle, President and Founder
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOUSTON, August 18, 2022 – Inc. magazine revealed that Qwikkit, an industry leader in cabinet makeover kits, is No. 1,276 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row Qwikkit (formerly Cinch Kit) has made the Inc. lists of the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Qwikkit was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 510%.

“We are excited to be recognized, once again, by the Inc. 5000 team for the third year in a row,” said George Hagle, Qwikkit founder and President. “Over the past three years, Qwikkit has experienced fast-paced growth as we continue to revolutionize the cabinet refacing industry. Ranking #3 in Texas Manufacturing, and #1 for repeat honorees, illustrates our team’s hard work and dedication to making our customers successful. We are continuing to grow very quickly, and we have the momentum to stay on the list for years to come.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 not only have been successful, but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "We're thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Qwikkit
Qwikkit opened its doors in 2017, focused on making kitchen and bath cabinet renovations faster, easier, and far less expensive. In 5 short years, Qwikkit, has manufactured more than 3 million cabinet doors and fronts, and renovated over 100,000 homes and apartments. Our innovative complete cabinet makeover kits have proven to be the FAST, EASY and AFFORDABLE way to make old kitchens beautiful again. More information is available at our retail website, KitchenMakeover.com.



