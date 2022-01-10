Chapter 11 Financial Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Negotiates Ch-11 Settlement on $6.7M Residential Portfolio

Chapter 11 Expert “Restructuring Advisory Group” Arranges Construction Financing, Extends The Term of the Chapter 11 resulting in consensual settlement.

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Consultant, Financial Advisor, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Chapter 11 Reorganizations Subchapter V Chapter 11 Reorganizations, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that that they successfully stopped the foreclosure of a multimillion dollar Residential Property for 18 months resulting in settlement with the Lender and a consensual dismissal of the Chapter 11.The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the residential construction project and to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan and disclosure statement that was also written by Restructuring Advisory Group.Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the Private Lender as well as arrange for construction financing to complete the project.The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual dismissal of the Chapter 11 and the financing required to build the project and to exit the Chapter 11.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.