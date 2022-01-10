CXC Global North America announces promotion of Konner Scherry, CCWP to Senior Global Solutions Manager
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC Global North America are pleased to announce the promotion of Konner Scherry, CCWP to Senior Global Solutions Manager - North America. During Konner's two years plus with CXC, he has been instrumental in the development and transformation of key clients and industry partners from domestic business into global clients of CXC and CXC COMPLY. Konner has spearheaded global partnerships that resulted in fully compliant and transparent Employer of Record (EOR) & Agent of Record (AOR) solutions delivered by CXC contractor care and compliance teams in the over 85 countries CXC services today.
As companies look to engage independent and self-employed contractors through sourcing channels and talent clouds, CXC Comply assists with the complex classification issues involved with engaging contractors.
CXC is the Silver Winner of the Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider award at the HRM Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.
With a focus on Global Contingent Workforces, Contract Workforce Management, Independent Contractor Classification, Employment & Tax Law Compliance, Risk Management, Full Time/Contingent Staff Augmentation, Vendor Management, and Talent Management, Konner's efforts have also enabled CXC to become involved with Global RFP/Tenders for enterprise companies. Konner has been recognized as an emerging Millennial leader, facilitating the organizing of meet ups for corporate entities and supplier partners.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to grow with the CXC North America team to support the continued growth and development of CXC’s solutions domestically and around the globe. I look forward to continuing this journey with our amazing partners, clients, and prospects as CXC makes strides to continuing to remain the most experienced, most trusted, and most transparent payroll & compliance provider around the globe” Konner Scherry
Konner is a seasoned HR professional turned Contingent Workforce specialist, with over eight years of experience supporting organizations with Contingent Workforce Management, Employer of Record (EOR), Agency of Record (AOR) and Compliance Solutions. Konner supports enterprise clients and partners in the U.S and globally to compliantly expand their remote and contingent workforce throughout the world and navigate the Future of Work. With a demonstrated track record of contingent workforce implementation across Fortune enterprises, Konner’s passion for global workforce expansion provides the ability to strategically enable companies to expand their business globally, the right way.
Our congratulations goes out to Konner and we look forward to his continued success developing opportunities for CXC Americas and our entire global team.
Get in touch with Konner Scherry directly to talk about your domestic or global workforce management, compliance and payroll requirements.
“Hire anyone, enable teams anywhere, the right way with CXC”
ABOUT CXC
CXC simplifies how organizations and independent contractors or self-employed workers connect, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Established in Australia in 1992 to provide contractor vetting, compliance and payroll, the international independent contractor market has continued to be our core, with services now delivered wordwide by local specialists. Our corporate solutions have evolved over the past decade due to increasing market complexity, regulation, technology and evolving client demand.
CXC is now able to be an extension of your HR and Procurement function, taking responsibility for your entire employed and self-employed workforce. CXC’s difference is that, while managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable your talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.
As an experienced and trusted domestic (USA & Canada) and global partner for your remote and in-office workers, CXC acts as the Employer of Record (EOR) in each country where your workers need to work.
CXC’s cloud-based worker platform MyCXC, enables onboarding, benefits management, employer and employee taxation and compliant payroll in local currency.
ABOUT CXC COMPLY
CXC comply is CXC’s proprietary global independent contractor compliance SAAS platform, for vetting, worker classification, right to work checks, contractor payroll and payments worldwide. The first of its kind. Get in touch to book a demo.
Kathryn Hopkins
CXC Global
