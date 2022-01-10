LULY YANG CLAIMS NINE PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARDS, INCLUDING TWO GOLDS

Luly Yang Claims Gold International Design Award for Luly Yang Bridal Collection Luly Yang Design Group wins Gold International Design Award for design of Alaska Airlines Uniforms

Luly Yang won nine International Design Awards (IDA) for collections in categories from couture and avant garde to uniforms and face masks.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off her wins at the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributers (NAUMD) Awards, Luly Yang is continuing her streak with nine awards in fashion design at the 15th Annual International Design Awards. Yang claimed four Honorable Mentions, a Bronze Award, two Silvers, and two Gold Awards for her contributions in the industry. Yang’s designs were judged among submissions from more than 80 countries and against stringent criteria by a panel of global fashion experts who looked for “designers with the vision to explore and chart new territory in the world of fashion, and the ability to set the agenda for style-conscious consumers everywhere.” (IDA). Yang's accolades we as follows:

Gold

Luly Yang Bridal

Alaska Airlines Uniform Program

Silver

Haute Couture ‘Eclipse’ Collection

Amazon Delivery Services Uniforms

Bronze

Avant Garde ‘Museum’ Collection

Honorable Mention

‘The Butterfly Effect’—Runway

Mask Project—Accessories

Mask Project—Apparel Projects

Mask Projects—Other Fashion Designs

Yang’s Gold and Silver winning collections from IDA – Luly Yang Bridal, the Alaska Airlines Uniform Program, Amazon Delivery Services Uniform Program, ‘Eclipse,’ and ‘Butterfly Effect’ – are no strangers to international recognition, having won Muse Awards and NAUMD awards over the past year.

The International Design Awards exist to recognize, celebrate, and promote legendary design visionaries and to uncover emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic and Fashion Design. The IDA Jury are a selected panel of industry experts from each of the five IDA disciplines – Architecture, Fashion, Interior, Product and Graphic Design. Their talents and contributions to their respective fields are genuinely aspirational and all jurors have at least fifteen years’ experience and are in leading or founder positions within their organizations.

The Gold Winners

Luly Yang Bridal—Poetry comes to life in the strokes of a sketch before transforming into sumptuous textiles that drape Luly Yang brides in confidence and elegance. Yang launched her brand with timeless wedding gowns and has continued to provide unparalleled designs since. It’s her approach that sets her apart. Instead of reiterating trends, Yang creates garments representing the individuality of modern brides, a strategy that originated with her mission of elevating the human experience. She seeks to achieve pieces within her collections to stand out in the sea of ivory and lace on the market.

Alaska Airlines Uniform Program—Alaska's uniform priority was clear: reflect their West Coast vibe, company pride, and employee needs. Luly’s process started with connecting to the DNA of the brand. With help from thousands of employees along the way, Luly reviewed surveys, held focus groups and visited work sites to better understand the team's needs and wants in their workwear. It’s this deep connection that set her apart from conventional uniform providers. She focused on modern approachability and embraced comfort and usability. the resulting collection represents the company heritage and Yang’s core values.

For more about IDA and to see photos from each of Yang’s winning collections, visit idesignawards.com and www.LulyYang.com.

About Luly Yang

Luly Yang is a couture fashion and product designer who seeks to elevate the human experience

through innovative designs. This mission flows through a dynamic portfolio of multifaceted operations that include Luly Yang Couture, her award-winning fashion house founded in 2000, that specializes in couture red carpet evening wear, bridal, and bespoke suiting; the Luly Yang Design Group that designs and manufactures custom branded corporate uniforms; and specialty lines featuring limited edition ready-to-wear and accessories. LYC and LYDG are entirely operated by a diverse group of women from varying backgrounds and solely owned by Yang.



