NAVARRE FLORIDA REALTOR® SUSAN DE LEON EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
Everybody loves our Military and being a part of a Military community is wonderful. We had the best network of friends anyone could hope to have.”NAVARRE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan De León is a considerate, loyal, caring, and very trustworthy Realtor®/Broker Associate at Coldwell Banker Realty in Navarre, Florida.
— Susan De León
Susan was born in Plankinton, South Dakota, which was such a small town that she went to school from kindergarten to 12th grade all in one building. Her father, Harold, owned a construction company, hauled gravel for the county, and cleared the snow from the schoolyard in the winter. “He was always working,” Susan says, “and I believe that’s one of the reasons that my siblings and I have such a strong work ethic. My mother, Frances, worked as a teller at the local bank and then became a stay-at-home mom when I was in grade school. She made most of our clothes, built & refurbished furniture, painted houses, mowed lawns & had a garden. She also made the best cookies and awesome rolls with glaze & nuts on top. Looking back, I don’t know how she did it all. She was just so full of energy all the time and created a wonderful childhood for me, my brother Kenny, and my sisters Dawn and Ann.”
Upon graduation, Susan attended the Nettleton Academy of Hair Design in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she learned everything there was to learn about cosmetology.
Susan got her first job at a hair salon called “Shear Design” and absolutely loved it. She says, “I really enjoyed meeting new people and helping people feel better about themselves. When you look good, you feel good. It was a nice income that allowed me unlimited creativity and express myself through my work. Also, being pampered helps eliminate stress. People can relax while the cosmetologist takes care of their beauty needs. The customer can sit in the chair and take a break from other people’s needs, allowing them to focus on their own. They get to relax and unwind and the conversations I’ve had with my clients are priceless!”
Susan met her husband, who was in the Air Force and transferred to Hurlburt Air Force base in Florida. She loved everything that Florida had to offer; the beautiful sunny weather, the beaches, the friendly people, and the opportunities. She wanted to try something different, so she got a job at Brewer Plumbing Company where she handled all the admin work. “There was never a dull moment there and I was always learning something new. Then, the company decided to merge and was going to be based in Pensacola, so I decided, due to some life changes it was time to try something new. My sister-in-law was going to Real Estate school and asked me to go with her. I thought it sounded intriguing, so I went with her and received my Real Estate License in September of 2003.”
Susan started her real estate career at Navarre Beach Realty. She was on floor-duty one day and took an incoming call from a prospective client. “It went very well.” She says, “Not only did I sell her a house, but I got a $2,000.00 bonus on top of it! I was hooked. The general rule in Real Estate is that you can really struggle for the first year or so, but things happened quickly for me. I enjoyed the freedom and flexibility it offered, and I found it to be a lot of fun.”
Having been a part of the Military community for so long, Susan wanted to specialize in helping Military members and their families buy or sell a home, so she earned the Military Relocation Specialist and the Florida Military Specialist Certification. “Everybody loves our Military and being a part of a Military community is wonderful. We had the best network of friends anyone could hope to have. We used to take in the young, single guys for the holidays. They had no family nearby and we wanted them to feel at home with us. The Military really is a big family and it’s always good to help them when they’re starting a family and buying a house.”
Susan recently re-married and her husband, Robert, who is originally from Puerto Rico, came to the states over 20 years ago, also due to the Military. He has 2 sons, Andres and Robert Jr., who is in the Air Force. “I’m looking forward to being there for Robert Jr. and any of his friends if they ever need my assistance in buying or selling a home. It’s such a great feeling to hand the keys to a new home over to a customer with who you’ve worked so closely with. It’s the icing on the cake!”
The Military Bases along the Emerald Coast that Susan works near are Hurlburt Field and Eglin Air Force Base including the areas of Navarre, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Ft. Walton Beach, Milton, and Crestview.
