Quectel, floLIVE and The IMC announce IoT Social Impact award shortlisted entries
Quectel, floLIVE and The IMC announce IoT Social Impact award shortlisted entriesLONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, floLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity solutions and services, and The IoT M2M Council (IMC), the industry organization and events organizer, have announced the shortlisted entries for the IoT Social Impact Award.
The Award recognizes IoT projects that combine not only innovation but also demonstrate significant social benefit. Open to all, from solo developers and start-ups to large enterprises, the Award assesses IoT projects in public health, human rights, marine and wildlife conservation, environmental and corporate sustainability, education, clean and sustainable energy, hunger and food insecurity, social and economic development and improving accessibility.
The shortlisted entries were selected by the IoT Social Impact Award judging panel and are now open to a public vote until 18 February 2022. To vote, visit: https://iotsocialimpact.com.
“It’s clear from looking at the shortlisted candidates how much of an impact IoT is making on our society as a whole” said Rony Cohen, floLIVE. “We’ve seen how IoT can truly change the world, but only when connectivity has zero gaps. We are so excited to be able to work with these shortlisted companies to enhance their ability to achieve global connectivity, and they all seem worthy of the win!”
The shortlisted companies are:
- Ulmer Nest – social and economic development: Solar-powered shelters to protect the homeless.
- Mom Incubators Ltd – public health: A connected, inflatable incubator that reduces child mortality rates
- Wolkus Technology Solutions – hunger and food insecurity: AI-powered IoT platform for recording growing conditions of horticulture crops.
- Maji Milele Ltd – improving accessibility: Pre-paid water meters and irrigation solutions to eliminate water rationing.
- Woodco Bioscience Ltd – marine and wildlife conservation: Environmental technology that positively impacts the human population.
- Acellent Technologies, Inc. – clean and sustainable energy: Monitoring the degradation of structures and its impact on energy usage and storage.
- TT Electronics – social and economic development: Connected, scalable solutions that reduce R&D risk and speed up time to market.
- Capte B.V – environmental and corporate sustainability: Universal monitoring platform for Transportation, acquiring data on the broadest range of equipment.
- SupPlant – hunger and food insecurity: Providing farmers the tools to be more precise with irrigation, increasing food reserves.
- Controlant – public health: Cold-chain as-a-service, with wireless temperature monitoring and product movement traceability.
These shortlisted companies receive a free floLIVE and Quectel kit that will help them build their POC projects. The kit will include a Quectel EVB Kit and 10 floLIVE SIM cards with 1GB for a year per SIM card included.
“It was a privilege to assess the huge range of entries we received for this inaugural IoT Social Impact Award along with the other members of the judging panel,” said Alexander Bufalino, the VP of Marketing at Quectel. “The number and wide variety of entries demonstrates that IoT now touches everything across our daily lives and has moved from being a future technology to a real enabler of services and devices that truly enable a smarter world. Society is now benefiting, and the IoT Social Impact Award is helping to showcase innovation and demonstrate how companies are achieving real social benefits from IoT deployments across the world.”
Once voting concludes, the winning company will be announced on 1 March 2022. The winner will receive 500 SIM cards with 1GB per SIM card a year from floLIVE and a free subscription to the floNET platform. In addition, The IMC will provide the winner with full coverage across all their marketing platforms reaching over 53,000 IoT professionals.
About Quectel
Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules and antennas backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 3,000 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe. For more information visit: www.quectel.com
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global IoT cellular connectivity services. Its unique global connectivity service floNET provides enterprises and mobile operators with fully compliant, highly performant and globally agnostic connectivity. The platform encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals, from a full GSM IoT-oriented core network, through to IoT BSS, device and eSIM management and targeted IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via floLIVE’s global cloud. For more information, visit www.flolive.net.
About IMC
The IoT M2M Council is comprised of companies providing solutions from all parts of the global IoT/M2M ecosystem as Sustaining Members. The organisation has brought together large-scale connectivity providers, more dedicated network operators, systems integrators, equipment manufacturers, and chipware maker giants.In addition to our Sustaining Members, the IMC has 25,000 Adopter Members who are qualified individuals that deploy IoT technology at companies as diverse as Fedex, Hyundai and Siemens. The IMC is one of the largest and fastest-growing IoT/M2M organisation in the world, with Adopter Members on four continents, and growing at a rate of 300 Adopters per week.
Lydia St Pierre Harris
Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
+44 7850 101086
lydia.sph@quectel.com