Update: One person in custody after incident in Derby Line

One person in custody after incident in Derby Line

DERBY LINE, Vermont (Monday, Jan. 10, 2022) — One person has been taken into custody following an incident this morning on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. A law-enforcement presence remains in the area, and the public should continue to avoid the area where possible.

Updates will follow.

***Initial news release, 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022***

Members of the Vermont State Police are responding to an incident on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. The situation is currently unfolding, and further information is unavailable. Members of the public should avoid the area.

The state police will provide updates as soon as more details are available.

