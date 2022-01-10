Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,839 in the last 365 days.

Update: One person in custody after incident in Derby Line

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

One person in custody after incident in Derby Line

 

DERBY LINE, Vermont (Monday, Jan. 10, 2022) — One person has been taken into custody following an incident this morning on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. A law-enforcement presence remains in the area, and the public should continue to avoid the area where possible.

 

Updates will follow.

 

 

***Initial news release, 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022***

Members of the Vermont State Police are responding to an incident on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. The situation is currently unfolding, and further information is unavailable. Members of the public should avoid the area.

 

The state police will provide updates as soon as more details are available.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Update: One person in custody after incident in Derby Line

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.