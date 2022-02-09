New Automation tool to Check Covid Pass for Care Homes to comply with recent UK legislation
The first Covid Pass scanning tool for a visitor management system is launched in the UK aimed specifically at care homes to help them comply with requirements.
In the United Kingdom, the Government passed a mandate that requires everyone to get fully vaccinated, if they are working in a CQC-registered care home.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the new regulations brought in by the UK Government, care homes are required to check the vaccination status of everyone, including staff, contractors, and visitors, before allowing them inside the facility.
As a result of the new covid pass mandate, care homes first have to ensure that everyone who is associated, directly or indirectly with the operation of the care home, are fully vaccinated. In addition, care home providers also have to ensure that they are checking the Covid pass of every individual visiting the facility.
This article will discuss how care home providers can scan Covid passes automatically without the involvement of any staff.
Of course, care home providers can check and verify the covid pass manually but it is not an efficient way of doing it for two reasons.
First, it will require a dedicated staff member to check the covid passes of everyone visiting the facility. This is clearly a significant time and cost and in the context of the current difficulty in recruiting staff, the thought of using valuable resources carrying out tasks like checking a covid pass is not too palatable.
Secondly, it can lead to problems because of the involvement of human errors. If a dedicated member of staff is not used there may be confusion over whether passes have been checked or not and there may be knowledge gaps in what is required.
DigiGreet gives care home providers a more effective approach to verify and screen Covid passes before allowing anyone entry inside the facility. Using the DigiGreet Covid pass verification and screening system, care home providers can automate the entire process. Moreover, the system ensures that there is no waste of resources because it does not require any human intervention.
In the automated approach to scanning covid passes, anyone entering the premises types in their name, and the DigiGreet system checks automatically if the person has shown a valid covid pass or not. If the person has not shown a valid covid pass already or their existing pass has expired, they are asked to scan their paper covid pass QR code or the QR code on their smartphone. The DigiGreet system, therefore, checks the validity of the pass and stores details such as expiry date into the system. The automated approach also eliminates the possibility of errors, which might occur at times in the manual approach.
