Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,330 in the last 365 days.

New Automation tool to Check Covid Pass for Care Homes to comply with recent UK legislation

Covid Pass in Care Homes Scan Automatically Without Staff

Covid Pass in Care Homes Scan Automatically Without Staff

DigiGreet: The Visitor Management System for Schools releases COVID-19 update

DigiGreet: The Visitor Management System for Schools releases COVID-19 update

DigiGreet: The Visitor Management System releases COVID-19 pass scanning and management

DigiGreet: The Visitor Management System releases COVID-19 pass scanning and management

The first Covid Pass scanning tool for a visitor management system is launched in the UK aimed specifically at care homes to help them comply with requirements.

In the United Kingdom, the Government passed a mandate that requires everyone to get fully vaccinated, if they are working in a CQC-registered care home.”
— Edward Williams
OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the new regulations brought in by the UK Government, care homes are required to check the vaccination status of everyone, including staff, contractors, and visitors, before allowing them inside the facility.

As a result of the new covid pass mandate, care homes first have to ensure that everyone who is associated, directly or indirectly with the operation of the care home, are fully vaccinated. In addition, care home providers also have to ensure that they are checking the Covid pass of every individual visiting the facility.

This article will discuss how care home providers can scan Covid passes automatically without the involvement of any staff.

Of course, care home providers can check and verify the covid pass manually but it is not an efficient way of doing it for two reasons.

First, it will require a dedicated staff member to check the covid passes of everyone visiting the facility. This is clearly a significant time and cost and in the context of the current difficulty in recruiting staff, the thought of using valuable resources carrying out tasks like checking a covid pass is not too palatable.

Secondly, it can lead to problems because of the involvement of human errors. If a dedicated member of staff is not used there may be confusion over whether passes have been checked or not and there may be knowledge gaps in what is required.

DigiGreet gives care home providers a more effective approach to verify and screen Covid passes before allowing anyone entry inside the facility. Using the DigiGreet Covid pass verification and screening system, care home providers can automate the entire process. Moreover, the system ensures that there is no waste of resources because it does not require any human intervention.

In the automated approach to scanning covid passes, anyone entering the premises types in their name, and the DigiGreet system checks automatically if the person has shown a valid covid pass or not. If the person has not shown a valid covid pass already or their existing pass has expired, they are asked to scan their paper covid pass QR code or the QR code on their smartphone. The DigiGreet system, therefore, checks the validity of the pass and stores details such as expiry date into the system. The automated approach also eliminates the possibility of errors, which might occur at times in the manual approach.

Edward Williams
OFEC Consulting Ltd
+44 1865 955019
email us here

You just read:

New Automation tool to Check Covid Pass for Care Homes to comply with recent UK legislation

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.