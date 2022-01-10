EAGLE I CAPITAL ANNOUNCES RTO WITH ADNIMATION LTD. WILL NOT PROCEED
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON – January 10, 2022 – Eagle I Capital Corporation (“Eagle I” or the “Company”) announces that its previously announced reverse takeover by Adnimation Ltd. will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.
About Eagle I Capital Corporation
Eagle I Capital Corporation is a public company with no current activities or operations.
For more information, please contact:
Eagle I Capital Corporation
Ross Mitgang, CEO and CFO
Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 228
Email: rmitgang@plazacapital.ca
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise
