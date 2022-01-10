Glassbox to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox [TASE: GLBX] has been invited to present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, and Kobi Carlebach, CFO, are scheduled to present on Friday, January 14th at 9:15 EST and are available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference between January 12th-14th.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/glassb/2607000, and later will be accessible within the investor relations section of the Glassbox website.
The 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference will provide institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to growth companies from a broad range of industries, including communications and enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; internet, entertainment and consumer; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; and software and services.
To register for the conference or schedule a meeting with management, contact your representative at Needham & Company.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
