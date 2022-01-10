7th circuit commission seeks applicants for Sutton circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

10 January 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge, Division 2 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County) beginning January 10, 2022. This position was created by the resignation of Judge Janet Sutton, effective December 16, 2021, upon her appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge Sutton had served as a circuit judge in Division 2 of the Clay County circuit court since July 2013.

Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Seventh Judicial Circuit for at least one year.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available here:

The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022.

The commission expects to meet Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street in Liberty to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 2 of the Clay County circuit court.

Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Kate Noland and James Thompson Jr.; and lay members Lisa Essig and Noel Shull.

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

(816) 889-3600

