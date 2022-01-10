Design Pickle Launches New Streamlined Subscription Options with Expanded Creative Services in 2022
Design Pickle, the all-in-one creative services platform with a built-in global workforce, announced new subscription plans beginning on Jan. 10, 2022. The three-tiered subscription options, which can include graphic design, custom illustrations, presentation design and motion graphics, provide uniquely tailored creative plans that better enable customers to optimize their creative output at a fixed monthly rate, better aligning with the flexibility and pace that many agencies and marketers demand.
“After several years of substantial growth, we’ve expanded our graphic design services to be firmly rooted in what our customers need,” said Russ Perry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Design Pickle. “Our new plans reflect what marketers and creators have asked for, providing affordable and flexible design solutions which allows them to create what they want, without friction or red-tape.”
The new plans are segmented into three simple subscription levels:
Graphics (graphic design and custom illustrations): $499/month
Graphics Pro (graphic design, custom illustrations, presentation design): $995/month
Graphics Premium (graphic design, custom illustrations, presentation design, motion graphics): $1,695/month
As Design Pickle evolves, their flagship benefit of unlimited designs and unlimited revisions remains unchanged and is included in all plans. Both the Pro and Premium plans offer a designated designer and direct, integrated collaboration and communication through Slack. In addition, these plans bring the option to collaborate with Spanish speaking designers, one of the only subscription creative services offering this.
“Our growth has allowed us to redefine how to best serve our customers, and these new plans reflect how people work with Design Pickle every day. We’re truly an all-in-one creative solution, partnering with organizations to bridge the gap between concept and execution with a fraction of the hassle,” said Perry.
ABOUT DESIGN PICKLE
Design Pickle is a subscription creative services company powered by custom technology and a global subscription workforce across the globe. Design Pickle’s all-in-one creative services include graphic design, custom illustrations, presentation design, and motion graphics.
Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona Design Pickle was created to deliver reliable, affordable, and scalable creative content to any business. Since its 2015 inception, Design Pickle has completed over 1 million creative requests. Visit designpickle.com to learn more.
