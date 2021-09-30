DESIGN PICKLE EXPANDS ITS CREATIVE SUITE TO INCLUDE MOTION GRAPHICS
Following high demand for animated graphics, Design Pickle delivers an affordable Motion Graphics solution to help organizations transform their brand content.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Pickle, the flat-rate, subscription-based creative enablement platform, announced the launch of its Motion Graphics service this month. The addition of Motion Graphics to its product mix marks a significant step toward the company becoming an all-in-one creative solution for businesses and marketing agencies.
Motion Graphics will enable Design Pickle’s customers with the ability to diversify their marketing and campaign content through animated graphics. As a direct response to the demand and industry shift toward animation and motion, the launch fulfills brands’ needs to differentiate themselves in a crowded digital world. The service boasts an extensive scope, with animated typography, transparent assets, and animated ads all falling within its capabilities.
“Motion Graphics has been a monster project,” said Russ Perry, Founder and CEO of Design Pickle. “We’ve built custom revision management tools to make it easier to request and manage both motion and static graphics under one platform. Our goal is to streamline and simplify the design process, and this is another big step toward creative simplification for Design Pickle and our customers.”
Design Pickle’s Motion Graphics service follows the company’s flat-rate subscription model, offering unlimited animations at a flat monthly rate. The product’s affordable price point falls well below the industry average, offering businesses with varying budgets access to content production that is often expensive and out of reach.
Perry stated, “Movement matters. The demand for a motion graphics product has been off the charts over the last few years. We’re meeting customers where they need us, departing from only offering static designs to enabling our customers to tap into a powerful combo of static and motion graphics.”
For the first time, Design Pickle is offering a subscription that not only includes the extensive Motion Graphics scope, but also a full Pro Graphic Design plan. The bundle of services provides a two-in-one solution for businesses looking for flexibility, scalability, and affordability, at a price of just $1,695 a month.
With this launch, Design Pickle users will experience technology enhancements including a robust, custom-designed annotation tool, with the ability to tag, notate, and submit revisions directly on an animated file right in the Design Pickle Platform. Key features include a streamlined creative brief process, ready-to-use animated files, fast turnaround times, and end-to-end workflow management.
Design Pickle is a subscription creative services company powered by custom technology and a global subscription workforce of over 500 creatives. Design Pickle’s all-in-one creative services include graphic design, custom illustrations, presentation design, and motion graphics.
Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona by Russ Perry, Design Pickle was created to deliver reliable, affordable, and scalable creative content to any business. Since its 2015 inception, Design Pickle has grown its subscription workforce to over 500 creatives globally and has completed over 1,000,000 creative requests.
