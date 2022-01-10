Texon Marks Veganuary with Vegan Society Certification for Vogue Material
Texon Marks Veganuary with Vegan Society Certification for Vogue MaterialCAMBRIDGE, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texon – a leading global manufacturer of high quality, high performance, sustainable material solutions for the footwear and textile industries – today announced that its popular cellulose material, Texon Vogue, has been certified by The Vegan Society and can now carry the globally renowned Vegan Trademark.
Texon Vogue is a durable, practical, washable, cellulose-based material that is widely used by brands to create products including bags and accessories, jeans labels, book bindings, stationery, luggage tags and more. Long recognised as a versatile alternative to leather, and available in a range of colours, thickness and finishes, Texon Vogue is now verified by The Vegan Society, a rigorous international standard that is used to authenticate vegan products worldwide.
The certification of Texon Vogue, which coincides with Veganuary, will give users of the cellulose-based solution absolute confidence that the material and its ingredients do not and have not involved the use of any animal product, by product or derivative, and do not or have not involved testing of any sort on animals.
Holger Hoffmann, General Manager Texon Germany & France and Director, Exports at Texon said: “This is an important milestone in the history of Texon Vogue – which is used across an array of consumer and fashion applications. Made from 100% cellulose fibre, Texon Vogue is manufactured using efficient, eco-friendly production and finishing methods. As demand for Texon Vogue continues to grow, we are delighted that we can now officially brand the range ‘vegan friendly’. The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark is a powerful symbol that’s instantly recognised by consumers worldwide. It is great to be able to use this hallmark of quality, which reinforces our diligence, our ethics and our commitment to creating products that have minimal impact on the environment and the world around us.”
Texon Vogue joins a list of more than 58,000 products worldwide that have been registered by The Vegan Society. To achieve its certification, the team at Texon had to complete a series of in-depth audits, disclosing all raw materials and processing chemicals used in the manufacture of Texon Vogue. Texon’s suppliers and their partners were also involved in the certification process, providing evidence and assurances that the ingredients they produce and the raw materials they source for use in Texon Vogue are also vegan friendly.
About Texon
For over 70 years, Texon has been a leading supplier of sustainable, high quality, high performance material solutions. These include non-woven saturated felts, extruded filmic materials, wet-web saturated cellulose paperboard, technical fabrics and consumables. You’ll find our products used in footwear and consumer applications, such as fashion accessories, clothing, luggage, labels, tags and many home and office accessories. We provide dedicated technical support in all major production locations and you can access our sales, marketing and customer care teams in over 90 countries. For more information visit www.texon.com
