Establishing A Benchmark for A Brighter Tomorrow in Organization's Learning Journey - The DataTech Labs Inc.

In a company, the learning journey should run concurrently with the growth direction.” — Dr Amit Andre (Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs Inc.)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in New York, US, the award-winning company, The DataTech Labs, is a tech organization that specializes in digital learning and enterprise solutions. While focusing on a multitude of industries, The DataTech Labs provide enterprise platform solutions to many businesses.

Asia One Magazine recognizes New York-based The DataTech Labs Inc, “An enterprise solution and learning company catering to energy, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, transport, and telecom for Enterprise platforms solutions industries and is going to be felicitated with India’s Greatest Brands 2020-21 Award”.

TDTL (The Data Tech Labs) has been awarded as, India's Greatest Brands 2020-21 by Asia One (Category AI). The founder and CEO of The Data Tech Labs with more than 2 decades of experience in business planning and solution building, an ingenious leader and an influential speaker, Dr. Amit Andre, has been recognised and felicitated with India’s Greatest Leaders 2020-21 Award by Asia One Magazine.

The Data Tech Labs inc. participated in the incontrovertible GITEX Global Dubai, a grand event held in Dubai World Trade Centre from 17 to 21 Oct 2021, which offers an opportunity for the big technology leaders as well as emerging start-ups come together and bring to light the upcoming technology boom. Not only a zestful participation, but the CEO of The Data Tech Labs Dr. Amit Andre was also the esteem speaker in the event who spoke on “Space Science and Python with NLP.” on 20th Oct.

The Data Tech Labs Inc. a visionary for digital transformation, has strengthened its position in the world of emerging tech solution and enterprise learning service provider.

TDTL feels honoured in sharing its partnership with AWS (Amazon Web Series) and extend its training in several courses on Cloud practitioner, Data Analytics, Machine learning etc.

Acting on their mission, TDTL along with Economic Times organised a discussion on 29th Oct. The topic for discussion was, “Leveraging new age enterprise workforce.” Many distinguished experts from various industries joined the discussion along with Dr. Amit Andre, CEO of TDTL, and discussed several strategies to upskill their employees, in the industry required skill set and technology know how.

A training camp on AI (Artificial Intelligence), UAEAI Camp, from 29th July to 2nd Aug 2021 was conducted by TDTL in collaboration with Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, UAE govt.

Keeping up with the pace with these uncertain times, The Data Tech Labs Inc.is consistently adding feathers to its cap and determined to grow by adding growth to others. TDTL is an authorised training partner for GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market and conducted successful training on machine learning in MAI, Dubai.

The Data Tech Labs Inc. has trained more than10k participants worldwide for re-skilling and upskilling. To contribute individual development as well as organisational development, catering to their respective business model, TDTL is persistent and agile in its training approach.

With a its core belief in learning as a journey, TDTL is striving for excellence and standardisation, and is now an ISO 9001, ISO27001, ISO 2700 and CMMI certified organisation.