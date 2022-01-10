Muvi Expands OTT Ecosystem Offering, Launches Native Apps for Windows 10 & Windows 11 OS

Demo Screenshot_ Muvi Windows Desktop Application Solution Muvi OTT Streaming VOD

MUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi (www.muvi.com), a leading Enterprise SaaS company, has announced the launch of a Windows Desktop App Extension for its Content Owners and creator-focused End-to-End Streaming Platform - Muvi One. With the launch of this Native Windows Desktop App, Muvi One’s customers can now quickly extend the reach of their Video/Audio Streaming Services running on top of Muvi One’s solution to the Windows Ecosystem as well.

Muvi One is a no-code Streaming Platform that boasts of fastest deployment timeline for content owners and creators looking to launch their OTT services across multi-devices. As a ‘ready-to-launch’ platform, Muvi One facilitates a hassle-free launch ecosystem for its content creator customers. Now launching audio/video streaming service across 17+ ecosystems like Apple (iOS, WatchOS, Apple TV) Android (Mobile and TV), Roku, Samsung TV (Android and Tizen), LG TV (Android, and WebOS), Xbox, PlayStation and many more is literally possible at the click of a button!

Customers presently on Muvi One can right away start publishing their apps on the Windows Store while sharing it as a downloadable executable file directly from the website.

The USP of Muvi One lies with a completely native app, built from the scratch for the video streaming platforms allowing users to run a wide variety of content and programs on a platform, from on-demand content to Livestreaming, without any coding knowledge or IT know-how/ development teams. Muvi One now makes it easier for individuals and corporate to go Live without any hurdles.

With this launch, Muvi is set to open the following features on their streaming platform development for their enterprise customers:

Native App

The Muvi software built from scratch offers complete customization options and can be personalized to reflect unique business goals.

Faster Deployment

Being a ‘ready-to-launch’ platform, customers can float their application in the market in less than 24 hours! All they need is to choose a theme for the application while Muvi takes care of the rest.

Use Your Own Logo

Being a customizable platform, customers can be assured that the developed application will not carry any branding of Muvi.

Enriched with Features

Muvi’s feature-rich Windows Desktop application comes with all the essential features required to deliver a rich streaming experience to audiences.

Includes Maintenance and Upgrades

Known for their robust and timely handling of issues, Muvi’s support team extends their aid with timely updates and upgrades. With Muvi, one is assured to be at par with market standards - always!

Analytics and Reports

With high-end detailed analytics, customers can get a comprehensive analysis and performance report of their Windows application on a regular basis.

Manage Content from CMS

With Muvi’s powerful CMS, customers can manage the app and its content from a single admin panel.

High-Performance Apps

Designed to deliver buffer-free streaming experiences, Muvi’s Windows apps are optimized for faster page loading, content delivery, responsiveness, smoother content/page transitions, and reduced latency.

Speaking about the new feature launch, Nikhil Gupta, Director of Product Management, Muvi said “Support for Windows Desktop Application across Muvi’s services further extends the broad ecosystem of products and solutions that will accelerate the adoption of video-on-demand delivery to users on a global scale.”.

“With the new Windows compatibility addition, we now strengthen the focus on our customers, by simplifying their operations and offering other solutions that further drive their business goals. Our goal is to make it faster and easier for our customers to confidently deliver the best video experiences to their audiences globally. We at Muvi remain focused on developing accessible, leading-edge SaaS-based products for our clients to help them get that edge over their competitors in this digital-first world.”, he added.

Muvi Products are also available as a free trial for 14 days with access to the entire multi-feature functionality for professional use. To register, please visit our website.

Marketing Contact:

aditya@muvi.com

About Muvi:

Muvi is a New-York based prominent product-based SaaS company. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi, visit www.muvi.com

