Heavy Construction Equipment Market Emerging Trend & Future Outlook, 2020-2027 | Covid-19 Impact & Leading Players

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heavy construction equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise ininvestment in various end-user industries such as construction, infrastructure, mining, and others.A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the heavy construction equipment.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Application, and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $171.6billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $240.4billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Heavy construction equipment is heavy equipment or vehicle used for activities involved in construction such as excavation, material lifting, tunneling, and material handling. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, increase in public-private partnership, and global economic growth. However, higher carbon emission and increase in oil prices are some factors that limit the growth of the heavy construction equipment market.

The commonly observed types of heavy construction equipment are earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. Among these, the earthmoving equipment segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to low operating cost and increased demand from various industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and mining & forestry.

