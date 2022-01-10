TheMacLyf Makes A Dramatic Shift in Company Direction For 2022

TheMacLyf in Ferrari 488

Mackenzie Thompson CEO and Founder of TheMacLyf Pty Ltd decides to take the company down a different road for 2022

Focus your effort on a single path for a significant period of time, that's how you become successful” — Mackenzie Thompson

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheMacLyf, also known as Mackenzie Thompson, the CEO and founder of TheMacLyf Pty Ltd has announced the massive shift in the company's focus for 2022, eliminating every single product and service the company previously offered in 2021. With a new found focus on managing ladies social accounts and scaling their OnlyFans presence, whilst automating their workload, TheMacLyf believes this is by far the best decision he has ever made in terms of directional change for company, albeit being only within the first month of the new year.

Mackenzie reasons that the dramatic shift has so many potential benefits for the company and his own future, by being able to integrate marketing and technology skills into a sector where there is an extreme “gap in the market”. “This is the oldest business known to mankind and the potential to make serious money with minimal stress is why I have decided to completely pivot directions”, stated Mackenzie just before Christmas of 2021.

OnlyFans is a platform that allows users to share content and charge users both a recurring subscription based fee up front, and furthermore work as an integrated sales platform, allowing creators to again charge customers directly through the messaging section for exclusive content.

The platform gained a lot of momentum during 2020 and 2021 with a lot of users looking for an additional way to supplement their income by offering explicit content of themselves online. Featured by ABCnews on the 25th August 2021 “OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry”, this article summarises how the OnlyFans platform quickly reverses their decision to ban explicit content after the significant uproar from investors and creators with millions of tweets coming in within the first 24 hours of the announcement.

OnlyFans as a platform stated in March 2021 that it pays out more than $200 million USD collectively a month to its creators on the platform, giving the company a plus billion dollar evaluation.