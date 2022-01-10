Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of January 9, 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of January 9, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ISIG / Insignia Systems, Inc. (99.27)
Insignia Systems tops this week’s list again with a score of 99.27. Raw short interest is 565K shares which is up 2,508% from the previous report of just 21.6K shares. This comprises 62% of the total float. The borrow fee rate is a whopping 519%. Institutional ownership of ISIG is in decline, with total disclosed owners at just 25, a 10.7% decline in the most recent quarter. The average portfolio allocation is just 0.0001% after declining 6.47% in the most recent quarter.
* EFOI - stock 2 is skipped for this release because their market cap is below 25MM
* AVCT / American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (96.68)
American Virtual Cloud Technologies is second on this week’s list with a score of 96.68. Raw short interest is 4.7M shares, up 3,408% from the prior report of 134K shares. This represents 11.57% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 152% which is significantly elevated. Institutional ownership in AVCT is mixed. Total disclosed owners declined 9.3% to 37 in the most recent quarter, but average portfolio allocation increased a whopping 581% to 0.0251% and the total number of shares owned by institutions increased 20% to 4.2M shares in the most recent quarter.
* RELI / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (95.99)
Reliance Global Group is number three on this week’s list with a score of 95.99. Raw short interest is 630K shares or 10.23% of the total float, up 1007% in the last month. The cost to borrow shares is 207%, which is significantly elevated. Institutional ownership in RELI is declining, with disclosed long owners decreasing by 8.3% to just ten in the most recent quarter, and average portfolio allocation declining 80% to just 0.0001. Total shares owned by institutions declined 9% to 505K shares.
* PTPI / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (95.69)
Petros Pharmaceuticals is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 95.69. Raw short interest is 3M shares, up 690% in the last month and representing 22.26% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 130%. Like the others on this list, institutional ownership in PTPI is declining. Total disclosed long owners declined 5.88% to 31 in the most recent quarter, while average portfolio allocation declined 32% to 0.0106% and total shares owned by institutions declined by 16% to 816K shares.
* ENSC / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (95.19)
Ensyce Biosciences is last on this week’s list with a score of 95.19. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 868K shares, representing 10.85% of the float and an increase of 848% in the last month. The borrow fee rate is 175% which is extremely elevated. Institutional ownership is mixed, with the number of disclosed institutional owners increasing by 126% to 30 in the most recent quarter, while average portfolio allocation declined by 96% to 0.0155%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
