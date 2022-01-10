Raymond Reggie Prepares To Announce Scholarship Winner
Raymond Reggie of New Orleans, Louisiana is preparing to announce the winner of his scholarship.
I'm so excited to be in a position to offer a scholarship to students right here in Louisiana! ”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of applicants sending in extremely well-written essays, Raymond Reggie has narrowed his selection down to 5 young men and women in Louisiana. Reggie, a marketing expert and philanthropist, launched his scholarship through Bold.org back in 2021 as a way to give back to students in his local area. The final selection will be announced by Raymond Reggie and Bold.org on March 1, 2022 - just in time for graduating high school students to get an exciting surprise right before going on Summer vacation.
— Raymond Reggie
Raymond Reggie chose to offer a scholarship in advertising and digital marketing after stating "In an increasingly virtual world, digital marketing continues to be a growing industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of marketing professionals in the workforce is expected to grow by 6% between 2019-2029. That amounts to approximately 19,000 new jobs."
If you or someone you know is interested in applying for the Raymond Reggie Scholarship, tap or click here: APPLY NOW
