We believe we have made significant progress in 2021, advancing our scientific and clinical programs focusing on immuno-oncology and cellular medicines” — David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of AVCO

FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Year End Update for this Up & Coming NASDAQ at the forefront of innovations in healthcare Featuring AI & Immunotherapies. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) ;Is AVCO the Next BFRI?AVCO’s Filtration Tech Could Help Stop Life-Threatening Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 PatientsAVCO could be the next big Nasdaq Market Mover based on this Year End UpdateFREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 - Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today provided a year-end business update.“We believe we have made significant progress in 2021, advancing our scientific and clinical programs focusing on immuno-oncology and cellular medicines,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon. “Our goal is to address the unmet needs of patients utilizing innovative technologies that transform cellular therapy and regenerative medicine. We have partnered with world-renowned research centers and universities on cutting edge research, and are accelerating our own innovative research, bio-process development, clinical programs and product commercialization.” Clinical-Stage CellTech Developer Dedicated to Immune Effector Cell Therapy and Exosome Technology. Introducing Life Saving COVID-19 Diagnostics and Therapeutics. New Treatment for Deadly Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 Patients. Novel Technology to Efficiently Synthesize & Study Previously Difficult to Work With Drug Targets. Technology Will Facilitate Drug Design for Cancer & Immune Diseases. Study Published in September 2021 Issue of Journal Membranes.Company continues to expand and accelerate its R&D strategies for high-impact translational and clinical programs in the US and EuropeIntended SenlangBio acquisition terminated, eliminating potential 80 million share issuanceAvalon entered into a new collaboration with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) to develop new cancer immunotherapy approaches and streamline manufacturing processes to bring these powerful treatments to cancer patients with a rapid bio-manufacturing time (1-2 days instead of weeks). Avalon’s lead candidate, AVA-011, combines Avalon’s FLASH-CAR™ technology with an innovative messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based technology platform, and is currently at an IND-enabling stage. Avalon is on track to initiate AVA-011 first-in-human clinical trial by mid-2022. This non-viral, next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based cellular therapies approach is expected to streamline and enhance the quality of clinical-grade CAR T-cell manufacturing and the Company believes will result in efficacious, lower cost cellular therapy products, making them accessible to a wider range of cancer patients.Avalon’s research partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, Austria, is rapidly progressing. The co-development of a novel, cell-free, in-silico system with BOKU expands Avalon’s ability to design and produce novel cell membrane proteins—including receptors found on the surface of immune cells and cancer cells that function in cell signaling and are important drug targets. This system also provides Avalon with an efficient tool to screen and optimize potential therapeutic targets.Avalon has co-developed and jointly filed a patent with BOKU on a novel platform of S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET) for next-generation, targeted drug delivery and cellular immunotherapy applications. The Company believes this novel SLET platform will help accelerate the development of Avalon’s mRNA-based Flash-CAR™ and other cellular therapy programs. Targeted delivery of mRNA into immune effector cells using SLET can potentially open the door to new generation of cancer immunotherapy and other applications including targeted drug delivery and therapeutics, vaccine development, in vitro diagnostics, and cellular medicines.“Given our rapid progress this past year, our goal for 2022 is to focus on our core programs to drive innovation and bring about advanced technologies and new medicines to patients. Towards this end, we have decided not to move ahead with the SenlangBio acquisition. Instead, we plan to focus our resources on organic growth and strategic partnership opportunities that we believe will hold the potential to drive much greater value for our shareholders, while avoiding potentially significant dilution that would have occurred with the proposed acquisition. Through strategic investments, we intend to continue to bring high-quality, high-impact programs to enrich Avalon’s assets in intellectual properties, R&D and commercialization. Overall, we believe we are extremely well positioned to execute on our growth strategy, and I am highly encouraged by the operational and financial outlook for our business. Last week, we announced that our Chairman converted his loan to common stock at a significant premium to market, showing his further support and confidence in the business. As we head into 2022, we believe we have a number of important upcoming milestones that have the potential to continue to drive significant value for our shareholders,” concluded Dr. Jin. Advanced Filtration Tech Could Help Stop Life-Threatening Cytokine Storm in COVID-19 PatientsCytokine storm has made frequent appearances in the news lately as a life-threatening complication in patients suffering from COVID-19. The condition is an inflammatory syndrome triggered by hyperactivation of immune cells that can significantly impact the patient’s chances of making a full recovery or surviving the infection at all.Fortunately, AVCO has already been developing a range of therapies that have the potential to help target cytokine storm and other risk factors that make the widespread virus so difficult to get under control.What Is Cytokine Storm?The immune system uses cytokines to perform a variety of important tasks from clotting blood to triggering antibody production. When overworked — as can happen when the body is fighting off an aggressive, difficult disease like COVID-19 or is being treated with therapies designed to activate an immune response — that same immune system can end up producing too many cytokines. When the ones that trigger an inflammatory response are produced in excess, the cytokines trigger severe inflammatory symptoms, damage healthy tissue, and can even cause multiple organs to fail, leading to death. AVCO AVA-Trap™ Already Targets Cytokine StormBecause cytokine storm is a common risk factor in many cancer therapies, the oncology-focused AVCO was already hard at work on a way to calm down cytokine storms. The AVCO AVA-Trap™ therapeutic program was developed to target this potentially fatal complication. By using cytokine receptor proteins, the AVA-Trap™ program could dampen the release of cytokine, essentially filtering out the excess cytokines.When COVID-19 started to spread through populations around the globe in 2020, doctors soon realized that the virus could induce a cytokine storm and that, when it did, the chances of that patient surviving grew slim. AVCO moved quickly to file and expanded patent for the proprietary filtration technology so it could be used to help COVID patients increase their chances of recovering from the disease. AVCO Launches Full-Scale Plan to Tackle COVID-19 PandemicIn addition to leveraging its existing AVA-Trap™ program to help combat cytokine storm and improve patient outcomes, AVCO also began working on a slate of other tools doctors can use to keep the evolving virus at bay.In partnership with Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL), AVCO is distributing a rapid diagnostics test that can detect multiple COVID antibodies with between 92.9% and 98.6% accuracy in just 10 minutes. Using the AVCO existing global distribution network, the 2 companies are able to make this rapid and highly accurate test available to healthcare providers worldwide.In another partnership with Austria’s University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), AVCO is working on an intranasal spray vaccine for COVID-19. Based on innovative S-layer technology that creates uniform, repetitive protein structures, the vaccine could become a highly effective formula in a format that people could self-administer — reducing the burden on healthcare providers to individually vaccinate the world’s population and reducing barriers to access for people with mobility challenges or who live too far from the nearest vaccine administration site.Finally, AVCO began practical testing for its allogeneic MSC-based cellular therapy (ACETEX™), which could treat the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and multisystem inflammatory syndrome that can also come with severe cases of COVID-19 infection and, like cytokine storm, significantly increase the risk of mortality. ARDS alone has been the cause of death in 70% of fatal COVID-19 cases where an aggressive inflammatory response happens.ACETEX™ uses mesenchymal stromal cells taken from bone marrow, fat tissue, or other tissue types and adapts them to help moderate the body’s immune system response. Because cytokine storm, ARDS, and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in COVID-19 patients are all triggered by a hyperactive immune response, the potential ACETEX™ has for better regulating the immune response could offer a reliable treatment option to stop these complications in their tracks and prevent them from progressing to a fatal stage. AVCO and University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) Co-develop Innovative In-Silico Technology, Enabling the Design and Synthesis of Novel Cell Membrane Receptor Targets for Cancer and Immune-Related DiseasesFor more information on Avalon GloboCare Corp. 