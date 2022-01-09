Business U.S. 30, Whitehorse Road, Birch Run Road Lane Closures Begin Next Week for IDA Storm Debris Cleanup in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic weekday lane closures are scheduled on Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), Whitehorse Road and Birch Run Road in Chester County on Wednesday, January 12, through Wednesday, January 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for debris removal from Tropical Storm Ida in early September, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between 1 st Avenue and Church Street in the City of Coatesville;

Avenue and Church Street in the City of Coatesville; Whitehorse Road between Route 29 (Pothouse Road) and Creek Road in Schuylkill Township; and

Birch Run Road between Hollow Road and Davis Lane in West Vincent Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

