PennDOT Lifts Remaining Road Restrictions in North Central Region

As wintry weather continues moving out of the region, PennDOT has lifted the remaining speed restrictions in the area.

Speed limits have now returned to normal posted speeds on the following roads:

Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161 Interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 194.

Route 322/22 from Potters Mills to Millerstown.

Additionally, the restriction for commercial vehicles to remain in the right lane has been lifted.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-360-3013

