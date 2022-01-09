Submit Release
RE: VT RT 346 - Closed

Roadway is being reopened at this time.

 

Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX

 

From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, January 9, 2022 9:42 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT RT 346 - Closed

 

VT RT 346 from Church St in Pownal to the New York border is closed at this time due to hazardous road conditions and multiple vehicles having gone off the roadway.  Highway crews are in the area and treating the roads.

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

