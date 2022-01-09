Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,322 in the last 365 days.

GENERAL TRAFFIC NOTICE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

All of the roads in the Chittenden County, including Interstate 89, are icy and hazardous. AOT is out treating the roads, but please avoid traveling unless necessary and use caution. For road conditions, please go to NewEngland511.org

 

Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

GENERAL TRAFFIC NOTICE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.