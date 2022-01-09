Speed Restriction on Route 22/322 in South Central PA
Tier 4 vehicle restriction remains on I-78, I-81
Harrisburg, PA – Due to icy road conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed on Route 22/322 in south central Pennsylvania. The speed limit on Route 22/322 has been reduced to 45 mph from Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, through Perry County to the Juniata County line.
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.
Tier 4 vehicle restrictions remain in place on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County, and Interstate 81 from Interstate 83 in Dauphin County through Lebanon County to the Schuylkill County line.
Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas with icy conditions. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
