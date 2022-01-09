PennDOT Lifts Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on some Interstates in North Central Region

Clearfield, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 from exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to exit 161/Bellefonte in north central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates at midnight to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

The vehicle restrictions reflected Level 4 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan. Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane:

Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to mile marker 194

The entire length of Interstate 99 in Centre, Blair and Bedford counties.

Route 322/22 from Potters Mills to Millerstown.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-360-3838

# # #