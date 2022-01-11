American African Match, a first-of-its-kind dating platform that focuses on African American people

Submit Release
ACCRA, GHANA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americanafricanmatch.com is a premier black online dating service targeting Black Africans and Americans and providing them with a platform to connect with other single people living in the homeland. The website’s primary goal is to help Africans and Americans meet like-minded people to create meaningful relationships.

“Americanafricanmatch has been designed to act as a bridge to help Africans and Americans meet and connect. Technology plays a vital role in all our lives, and most people connect over social media these days; we wanted to leverage the power of the internet and create a product that helps Africans based in Africa to connect with Africans based in the other parts of the world.” Said James Carl Kennedy, creator of Americanafricanmatch.com.

What differentiates is not its target audience but also the innovative features. The website interface is highly responsive and easy to use. Within a few clicks, users can sign up and join the one million user base of the website and connect with other American Africans.

“One of the key differentiators of this dating site is the fact that it enables American Africans to connect with people in the African continent, especially men. This app allows them to connect with women living in African countries and make a future with them.” James added.

The world of online dating is continually evolving, with multiple sites trying to connect like-minded people. American African Match is a first-of-its-kind site that only focuses on black people and aims to provide them with opportunities to connect with people from their culture and heritage.

For more information, visit https://americanafricanmatch.com.

Nana Amo Kantinkrau aka Reverend J . Carl Kennedy
KnB Products Limited
americanafricanmatch@gmail.com

