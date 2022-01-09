Registration is open for SMi’s 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2022

SMi Group reports: The 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference in April 2022, registration now open

BOSTON, MA , UNITED STATES , January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, taking place on the 27th and 28th April 2022 in Boston, USA.

The 2022 Conference theme is on harnessing existing methods and novel tools in microbial control to assure continuity in product quality and patient safety.

The conference chair is Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, Head of Microbiology & Sterile Technology, STERIS Corporation; Sanofi.

Post conference there will also be two interactive workshops taking place on 29th April 2022, on:

1. Microbial Risk-Assessment And Cleaning Validation

2. USP Microbiology 2022 – Keeping Up With Standards

Interested parties can register at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1 , register by 31 January 2022 to save US$200.

Attending the conference will enable delegates to:

• Review implementation guidance and validation for efficient disinfectant efficacy programs

• UNCOVER principles in best-practice and the benefits of a robust contamination control strategy

• Address fungal mould contamination and risk-based tools to tackle spore spreading

• Delve into the sterility assurance assessment and holistic closure integrity testing

• Explore the impact of the ongoing pandemic and the changing face of the pharma industry

• Understand new unique case studies, from contamination control as it relates to microbiome products, to risk-based assessments of traditional microbiological tests

Building on the success of previous years, SMi’s 5th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference will bring together leading experts in 2022 to discuss and analyse the latest advances and challenges surrounding Pharmaceutical Microbiology.

View the two-day conference programme and download the brochure at: http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1

Sponsored by: Bioscience International, Associates of Cape Cod and Microbiologics

SMi’s 5th Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

27-28 April 2022

Boston, USA

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1

