floLIVE introduces a new iSIM providing regulatory-compliant global connectivity for connecting IoT devices at scale
EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of cloud-based global connectivity services, today announced it has collaborated with Kigen - a global leader in eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) - a leading Cellular IoT chipset provider.
The three vendors have successfully developed an advanced, state-of-the-art solution based on Sony’s Altair cellular IoT chipset ALT1250 with an integrated SIM (iSIM) powered by Kigen’s iSIM OS and embedded with floLIVE’s global connectivity. The new solution leverages the benefits brought by iSIM technology of lower size, cost and efficient communications, combined with an advanced LPWA chipset for NB-IoT and CAT-M and local breakouts - all contributing to improving latency and extending battery life - key requirements for modern IoT use cases.
floNET is floLIVE’s global connectivity service; through a globally distributed array of core mobile network instances it provides enterprise customers with localized connectivity that adheres to privacy and data sovereignty regulations (e.g. GDPR), and is permanent roaming safe.
“Our joint solution is a unique offering in the IoT space, and will be a model for other solutions in the market” said Nir Shalom, CEO floLIVE. “We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with Sony and Kigen to leverage our highly-effective over-the-air multi-IMSI solution that is in line with Sony’s own target to extend battery life and optimize data usage, and Kigen’s advanced, highly-secure integrated SIM OS.”
This collaboration is a significant step in floLIVE’s growth as a global connectivity leader, and in the worldwide need for innovative, iSIM-based connectivity solutions that meet new business needs.
“Sony is at the forefront of the next generation of connected devices, and to make that happen, we collaborate with vendors who have new approaches to enabling IoT connectivity”, said Aviv Castro, VP Business Development at Sony Semiconductor Israel. “floLIVE offers broad global coverage in our target markets and can address local regulatory challenges. This not only encourages IoT adoption, but also supports specific customer requirements for privacy and scale.”
Having developed its own global software connectivity infrastructure, floLIVE can customize any element of the solution to meet specific customer requirements. The solution supports additional cellular technologies such as 5G, for future use cases.
“Kigen initiated the iSIM technology with a vision to simplify the manufacture of global IoT products and scale seamlessly,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen. “This collaboration with Sony and floLIVE combines the best of security through Kigen iSIM OS with out of the box LPWAN connectivity on proven iSIM chipset so OEMs can focus on meeting regulatory and local market needs.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE provides a secure, cloud-based global connectivity service to manufacturers that offer connectivity as a value-added service to their customers. To enable such services, they must obtain worldwide cellular connectivity. In doing so, they face several barriers such as permanent roaming restrictions, high costs, privacy regulations and more.
The floNET platform comprises all of the elements necessary to provide a truly global connectivity management solution that addresses both regulations and trade barriers, with an integration layer that enables consuming its services quickly and securely. floLIVE’s solutions are cloud-native and fully optimized for IoT.
Asaf Gigi
The three vendors have successfully developed an advanced, state-of-the-art solution based on Sony’s Altair cellular IoT chipset ALT1250 with an integrated SIM (iSIM) powered by Kigen’s iSIM OS and embedded with floLIVE’s global connectivity. The new solution leverages the benefits brought by iSIM technology of lower size, cost and efficient communications, combined with an advanced LPWA chipset for NB-IoT and CAT-M and local breakouts - all contributing to improving latency and extending battery life - key requirements for modern IoT use cases.
floNET is floLIVE’s global connectivity service; through a globally distributed array of core mobile network instances it provides enterprise customers with localized connectivity that adheres to privacy and data sovereignty regulations (e.g. GDPR), and is permanent roaming safe.
“Our joint solution is a unique offering in the IoT space, and will be a model for other solutions in the market” said Nir Shalom, CEO floLIVE. “We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with Sony and Kigen to leverage our highly-effective over-the-air multi-IMSI solution that is in line with Sony’s own target to extend battery life and optimize data usage, and Kigen’s advanced, highly-secure integrated SIM OS.”
This collaboration is a significant step in floLIVE’s growth as a global connectivity leader, and in the worldwide need for innovative, iSIM-based connectivity solutions that meet new business needs.
“Sony is at the forefront of the next generation of connected devices, and to make that happen, we collaborate with vendors who have new approaches to enabling IoT connectivity”, said Aviv Castro, VP Business Development at Sony Semiconductor Israel. “floLIVE offers broad global coverage in our target markets and can address local regulatory challenges. This not only encourages IoT adoption, but also supports specific customer requirements for privacy and scale.”
Having developed its own global software connectivity infrastructure, floLIVE can customize any element of the solution to meet specific customer requirements. The solution supports additional cellular technologies such as 5G, for future use cases.
“Kigen initiated the iSIM technology with a vision to simplify the manufacture of global IoT products and scale seamlessly,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen. “This collaboration with Sony and floLIVE combines the best of security through Kigen iSIM OS with out of the box LPWAN connectivity on proven iSIM chipset so OEMs can focus on meeting regulatory and local market needs.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE provides a secure, cloud-based global connectivity service to manufacturers that offer connectivity as a value-added service to their customers. To enable such services, they must obtain worldwide cellular connectivity. In doing so, they face several barriers such as permanent roaming restrictions, high costs, privacy regulations and more.
The floNET platform comprises all of the elements necessary to provide a truly global connectivity management solution that addresses both regulations and trade barriers, with an integration layer that enables consuming its services quickly and securely. floLIVE’s solutions are cloud-native and fully optimized for IoT.
Asaf Gigi
floLIVE
asaf.gigi@flolive.net