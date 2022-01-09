Vietnam manufacturer Supply of Corporate & Workwear Clothing to Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East Market
Workforce suppliers and distributors around the globe have found a high-quality apparel source at manufacturer-direct prices as the company continues aggressive expansion into new markets
Vietnam Clothing Manufacturer continues to be a powerhouse uniform exporter even during global supply disruptions
DONY GARMENT, a leading B2B garment manufacturer from Vietnam, has evolved to be a global uniform, workwear, and promotional clothing supplier across the globe.
“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China and Thailand to purchase many goods and products, including uniforms, workwear, reusable cloth face mask, protective clothing, and promotional clothing.
At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, Canada, the Middle East, Japan, and the EU market to discover the professional production line at our factory in Vietnam.
We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment.
To be a world-leading garment manufacture company, DONY GARMENT broadens its market for clothing and apparel for corporate products to worldwide countries. “DONY GARMENT is currently penetrating the markets of Europe, America, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the Middle East to meet the market demand of high quality, personalizable staff uniforms, and workwear products. And in the near future, we aim to become a Top Private Label Clothing Manufacturer For Global Fashion Brand,” said Pham Quang Anh, CEO DONY GARMENT.
Since it was first discovered, DONY GARMENT has gone through all the challenges in supplying clothing needs for clients worldwide for all work types incl. health and beauty, security, workwear, hotel and catering, corporate, sport, kids.
“We try to cover every base when it comes to ensuring each of our business partners has complete trust in our company, our product, and our ability to deliver an amazing product at bulk prices,” Pham said. “We offer free samples, trial orders, and branding opportunities with logo and label service available. It’s great for corporate unity or to promote a brand.”
Even during a pandemic, DONY GARMENT, which is located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is able to produce various kinds of garment products, such as work apparel for restaurants, offices, promotional events, institutions, sports, labor protection clothes, health care, and more. Their excellent performance, quality certification, and sophisticated equipment have made DONY GARMENT become a leader from Vietnam to supply customized branded uniforms & workwear for worldwide companies.
DONY GARMENT factory utilizes sophisticated equipment, including 4 sewing lines, with different 60 sewing machines, and skillful craftsmanship. Their workshop has 4 silkscreen printing tables, 12 different embroidering machines, and 3 thermal transfer printers. Moreover, the DONY GARMENT factory is able to produce more than 100.000 products per month, including T-shirts, Shirts, Coat & Jacket, Cap & Hat, Apron, and High Visibility Clothing.
Besides producing uniforms and workwear for a company, DONY GARMENT also produces premium antibacterial cloth face masks that have been delivered to major countries in the world like the USA, Australia, UAE, Canada, KSA, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, Kuwait, Oman, Japan, Singapore, and Bahrain.
The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world. The mask’s outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It’s a breathable design.
“Instead of being just a number on a sales page, we think of our customers as lifelong friends,” Pham said. “Instead of thinking about the bottom line on each transaction, we’re committed to building a lifelong relationship with each client. We work tirelessly to ensure that the best result is the outcome for each transaction.”
About DONY GARMENT:
Dony Garment Company was founded with the vision to be the best apparel provider in Vietnam. By focusing on the lead time, quality, and pricing metrics, the mission is to create the maximum benefit to each client while helping shareholders, employees, and society in meaningful ways.
The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and on schedule. Moreover, they provide a 100% money-back guarantee if they miss the deadline or bad quality products.
DONY GARMENT welcomes companies worldwide to use their products as the company has various quality certifications like ISO 9001 - 13485 - 14001, FDA, C.E, DGA, TGA, Aseptic Inspection, and more.
The apparel lineup includes t-shirts, button-down shirts, jackets, trousers, skirts, hats, face masks, personal protective equipment, and working protection uniform pieces.
For more information about DONY GARMENT and its products, please check their official website on https://garment.dony.vn/.
Mr. Henry Pham
Dony Garment Company - DONY MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
+84 938842123
info@dony.vn
