Interstate 86 West Closed in Greenfield Township, Erie County

The westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in Greenfield Township, Erie County are closed due to a motor vehicle crush involving a tractor trailer.

The highway is closed at Exit 3 (Route 89/North East) and traffic is being detoured using Route 89.

The roadway is expected to reopen later this morning.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

