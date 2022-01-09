Submit Release
News Search

There were 116 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,315 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI# 2 - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1000153                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks                                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: January 08, 2022 at approximately 2205 hours

STREET: Skunk Hollow Road

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Oak Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI# 2

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Zachary Hayford

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damages to the front and passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 08, 2022 at approximately 2205 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to Skunk Hollow Road at White Oak Road for a report of a vehicle that had crashed and drove off the road.  Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Zachary Hayford (31) of Hyde Park.  While speaking with Hayford, Troopers observed signs of impairment.  Hayford was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Hayford was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on 02/03/2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI# 2 and was released to a sober adult. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille County Court - Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2022 at 0815 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI# 2 - Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.