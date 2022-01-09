Williston Barracks / DUI# 2 - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1000153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 08, 2022 at approximately 2205 hours

STREET: Skunk Hollow Road

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Oak Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI# 2

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Zachary Hayford

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damages to the front and passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 08, 2022 at approximately 2205 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to Skunk Hollow Road at White Oak Road for a report of a vehicle that had crashed and drove off the road. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Zachary Hayford (31) of Hyde Park. While speaking with Hayford, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hayford was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hayford was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on 02/03/2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI# 2 and was released to a sober adult.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille County Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2022 at 0815 hours

