Williston Barracks / DUI# 2 - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1000153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 08, 2022 at approximately 2205 hours
STREET: Skunk Hollow Road
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Oak Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI# 2
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / Accused: Zachary Hayford
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damages to the front and passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 08, 2022 at approximately 2205 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to Skunk Hollow Road at White Oak Road for a report of a vehicle that had crashed and drove off the road. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Zachary Hayford (31) of Hyde Park. While speaking with Hayford, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Hayford was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hayford was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on 02/03/2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI# 2 and was released to a sober adult.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Lamoille County Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2022 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.