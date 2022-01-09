Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,346 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Prevent Price Gouging on At-Home COVID Tests

Published:

SACRAMENTO – As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to protect Californians amid the national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order establishing consumer protections against price gouging on at-home test kits.

Helping to improve access to these tests at a fair price, the order generally prohibits sellers from increasing prices on COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits by more than 10 percent. The order also gives additional tools to the California Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office, District Attorneys and other local law enforcement to take action against price gougers.

Moving to bolster California’s robust testing program, Governor Newsom yesterday announced the deployment of more than 200 Cal Guard members to expand capacity at 50 testing sites around the state. This effort is in addition to the existing 6,000 testing sites that have been set up across California, the recent demand-based expansion of hours at state-operated sites and the 9.6 million tests that the state has distributed to schools since early December.

The Administration earlier today unveiled Governor Newsom’s proposed $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, including $1.2 billion to bolster testing efforts through expanded hours and capacity at testing sites, distributing millions of COVID antigen tests to local health departments, clinics, county offices of education and schools, and more. This effort includes a $1.4 billion emergency appropriation request to the Legislature for California’s immediate needs. The package also includes investments to accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and battle misinformation.

A copy of the Governor’s executive order today can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Prevent Price Gouging on At-Home COVID Tests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.