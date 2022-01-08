Tour Macao FUN Fair – Nostalgia Carnival unfolds around Rua dos Ervanários Continuously drawing visitors to explore communities for economic revival

MACAU, January 8 - Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and local community organizations, the series of activities entitled “Tour Macao FUN Fair” has gained much popularity among residents and visitors since it commenced last year. To steer community tourism and economy forward, the Tour Macao FUN Fair rolls out another fascinating activity of the series – the “Nostalgia Carnival” Themed Market in the vicinity of Rua dos Ervanários and Travessa do Armazém Velho from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 - 30 January 2022. The themed market is expected to lead visitors into the district for exploration and inject another impetus to the community economy.

Synergy of concurrent activities

The series of Tour Macao FUN Fair kicked off last year with the “Creative and Artistic Carnival” Themed Market at the Taipa Houses, followed by the “Light Carnival” Themed Market at the seafront next to Macao Science Center. Both themed markets were held to promote Macao’s Distinctive Shops, products of Portuguese-speaking countries as well as cultural and creative products, while bringing a greater influx of people into local districts for revitalization of the community economy. Carrying on the vibes, the “Nostalgia Carnival” Themed Market now unfolds in January to run about 30 stalls in the vicinity of Rua dos Ervanários, Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, Patio de Chôn Sau, Pátio do Amparo, Calçada do Amparo and Rua da Tercena. There are weekend mini-dramas, nostalgia backdrops for check-in, kid-and-parent interactive games, and workshops, among other elements. The Nostalgia Carnival, in tandem with the ongoing Arraial na Ervanários, will foster diversification of tourism products, deepen integration across the fields of “tourism +” and manifest the mesmerizing aroma of the city from its old days.

The “Nostalgia Carnival” Themed Market was inaugurated today (8 January). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of the Administrative Committee of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Lau Wai Meng, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, Head of Business Promotion Division of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Lau Kit Lon, and Chairman of the Macau Historical Districts Developments Promotion Association, Cheang Ka Hang, officiated the inaugural ceremony.

Senna Fernandes remarked in her speech that the Tour Macao FUN Fair series will enliven the vicinity of Rua dos Ervanários this time with a variety of fascinating activities under the “Nostalgia Carnival” Themed Market. The Carnival is expected to boost the flow of visitors into the district and deliver the synergy through cross-sector integration of “tourism +”. By drawing more consumers into the community, the activity aims to advance the community economy. In the future, MGTO will successively organize a variety of events and activities while forging ahead with different promotional initiatives online and offline to brand Macao as a safe and destination among visitors.

The Tour Macao FUN Fair — “Nostalgia Carnival” Themed Market is organized by the Macau Historical Districts Developments Promotion Association, jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office, and co-organized by Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Supporting Office to the Permanent Secretariat to the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries as well as Cultural Affairs Bureau.

In strict compliance with pandemic prevention measures, entrance and exit are set up for the designated area of the Themed Market. Individuals are required to present valid Macao Health Code in green color and have their temperature checked upon admission, as well as to wear mask and maintain one-meter social distance. Venue code is also posted on site for spectators to scan through the mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. The organizer will pay close attention to the pandemic situation and rigorously follow the pertinent guidelines issued by Health Bureau to make corresponding arrangements promptly.