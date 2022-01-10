Omdia Logo ShowStoppers logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omdia tech analysts select Innovation Award winners at ShowStoppers @ CES 2022



LONDON, 10 January 2022 – Analysts at global research leader Omdia, https://omdia.tech.informa.com/, today announced winners of the Omdia Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at CES, https://www.showstoppers.com/, the press event during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The analysts evaluated new consumer electronics and home entertainment, smart home and robotics, mobility, fitness and health, and productivity products introduced during ShowStoppers, which took place January 5, 2022, at the Wynn Hotel & Casino.

“We congratulate all the remarkable technology innovators who participated in the event,” said Paul Gagnon, Senior Director of Research for Consumer Electronics and ProAV at Omdia. “The level of innovation that we witnessed at ShowStoppers this year was extraordinary. It is always a tremendous challenge to pick the leaders in each category, but the winners demonstrated the highest level of vision and creativity with products that are in the market today and delivering benefits.”

About the awards

The Omdia Technology Innovation Awards distinguishes ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers @ CES. This year’s awards recognize the most innovative products in these categories:

• Home Entertainment – Picoo, https://www.picoo.com/, for Picoo, an outdoor game console that gets kids actively running, jumping and playing together outdoors, and helps to reverse the decline of physical fitness and isolation caused by excessive screen time; and runner-up Viewsonic, https://www.viewsonic.com/, for the VX1755 portable monitor designed for mobile PC and console gaming.

• Smart Home & Robotics – GAF Energy, https://www.gaf.energy/, for Timberline Solar Energy Shingles, the world’s first nailable solar shingle.

• Mobility – SOLO Secure, https://www.solosecure.com/, for SOLO Blade, self-defense devices that only work with your biometrics.

• Fitness, health and wellbeing – Biospectal, https://www.biospectal.com/, for the Biospectal OptiBP™ for iOS and Biodisc™, an all-in-one blood pressure monitor and a monitoring platform that extends smartphones and other connected mobile devices to clinics, hospitals, work and home.

o Runner-up in this category was Kokoon Technology, https://kokoon.io/, for Nightbuds, the world’s thinnest in-ear headphone for side sleepers.

o Honorable mentions in this category included eMed, https://www.emed.com/, for the Digital Point-of-Care™ platform that revolutionizes the healthcare industry with the first-of-its-kind at-home rapid testing solution; Jabra, https://www.jabra.com/, for the Jabra Enhance™ Plus medical-grade hearing earbuds for better conversations, music, and calls; Opteev Technologies, https://virawarn.com/, for Freedom by ViraWarm, the world's first affordable COVID-19 detector.; and Virility Medical, https://www.virilitymedical.com/, for vPatch, the world's first clinically-proven wearable skin patch, scientifically engineered to delay ejaculation.

• Productivity – OWC, https://owc.com/, for the OWC ministack STX storage and Thunderbolt expansion systems; runner-up Jabra, https://www.jabra.com/, for the Jabra PanaCast 20 for AI-enabled personal video conferencing; with an honorable mention to Air-Clenz Systems, https://www.air-clenz.com/, for the Air-Clenz™ Computer Monitor and Laptop System, which captures and cleans workplace air of potential viruses, pollutants and contaminants.

The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

• Paul Gagnon, Senior Research Director | Consumer Electronics & ProAV

• Paul Gray, Senior Research Manager | Home Devices

• Ken Park, Senior Research Manager | TV & ProAV

• Nina Rao, Research Analyst | Consumer Electronics

• Gerrit Schneemann, Principal Analyst | Smart Phone

####

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was formed in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. Sitting at the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia reaches over four million technology decision makers, influencers and practitioners that form part of the wider Informa Tech community and has specialist research practices focusing on Enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, Communications Service Providers, Cybersecurity, Components & Devices, Media & Entertainment and Government & Manufacturing.

For more information about Omdia, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/

Stay connected with Omdia on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/OmdiaHQ; LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/omdia/; Twitter, https://twitter.com/Omdiahq; and YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtCb-gFkW_Qc1St8R6WLB1A.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers TV streams online, broadcasting live press events and conferences, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.