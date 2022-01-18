Ethnicity May Impact How Your Skin Ages
While differences in ethnic skin aging were discussed, it is important to remember that we are all human beings and the authors hope that this will lead to further research to benefit all skin types”PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aging is an important topic in dermatology and the field of medicine as a whole. By the year 2030, over 20% of US residents are estimated to be over 65 years or older. This represents a 7% increase from 2010. The most obvious signs of aging are present in the skin. Skin aging manifests in many different ways and includes wrinkles, thinning, discoloration and sagging or loose skin. Ethnic differences in the skin aging process have been previously described. Many scientists, including dermatologists, have traditionally assumed that the most important driver of skin aging is Fitzpatrick skin type (FST). However, more recent data suggest that other factors may be prominent as well.
A new study in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® reviewed the current evidence on this topic and presented data suggesting that population differences in other genetic factors may be just as important as the traditionally assumed factors in the process of skin aging. Lead study author, Stephanie Chan, BS, and colleagues conducted a review of the medical literature regarding skin aging and ethnicity. Ms. Chan and colleagues found data showing that certain ethnic groups with lighter skin, such as East Asians, develop signs of aging much later than African Americans. Furthermore, the data comparing the skin aging signs of Thai women when measured against Japanese and Chinese women indicated that darker pigmentation does not always lead to less or slower skin aging.
Ms. Chan and colleagues offer explanations, based on their literature search, as to why there are notable differences between various ethnic groups in terms of how their skin ages. These include ethnic differences in DNA repair capacity and ethnic differences in chromosome length. The authors noted that FSTs lead to differences in DNA repair capacity in the skin. Chan and her colleagues conclude with an inspiring message. They state that while differences in skin aging and skin repair were discussed based on different ethnicities, it is important to remember that we are all human beings and the authors hope that this review will lead to further research which will benefit all skin types with regard to the improvement of skin aging and skin disease.
