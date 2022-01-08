Top 10 ICT events of 2021

VIETNAM, January 8 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam ICT Press Club announced the top 10 ICT (Information and Communications Technology) events of 2021.

1. The Prime Minister approves the strategy for e-Government development for digital government

The Prime Minister approved the e-Government development strategy towards a digital government in the 2021-2025 period on June 15.

The strategy set out the mission and goals for the development journey towards digital government. The vision is for the country to have a high level of e-government and digital government development in the world, to be among the top 50 countries by 2025, and among the top 30 countries by 2030 according to the United Nations ranking.

2. Operating the national database on population

The national population database system connected with ministries, branches and localities served the development of e-Government from July 1.

The State Bank of Việt Nam granted pilot licenses for Mobile Money to Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone at the end of November. Photo courtesy of Viette

3. Granting Mobile Money pilot licences for three carriers

The State Bank of Việt Nam granted pilot licenses for Mobile Money to Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone at the end of November.

Mobile Money is a financial tool and non-cash payment tool in line with the Government's direction. With a wide coverage of mobile phone subscribers, Mobile Money is also a tool in digital transformation.

Mobile Money will help narrow the digital divide in remote areas and contribute to the promotion of the digital economy and digital society.

4. Launching the national application for COVID-19 prevention and control

PC-Covid became the single app for all COVID-19 prevention and control activities in the country after Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered authorities to unify separate apps for vaccine certificates, travel permits, health declaration and contact tracing, following public complaints of inconvenience.

Major functions of the app include showing “COVID-19 card” status, making health declarations, searching for COVID-19 vaccination information and testing results, supporting movement tracking, showing a map of risks and providing news on overall pandemic prevention and control strategy.

The national unified COVID-19 prevention and control app PC-Covid Việt Nam, was made available on the iOS’ App Store and Android’s Google Play Store for smartphones from September 30.

5. The Government ensures online connection to all communes, wards and towns nationwide

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired an online meeting of the steering committee with 1,060 communes, wards and towns in 20 provinces and cities on August 29.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Information and Communications to direct and urge Viettel and VNPT to deploy the connection of an online conference system to all communes, wards and towns nationwide. The ministry requested VNPT and Viettel to perform the task to ensure bridging to 2,594 endpoints in communes, wards and towns of 19 southern provinces and cities.

On the afternoon of September 5, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a nationwide online meeting of the steering committee with localities. The meeting was connected to all 63 provinces, cities, 705 districts, towns, 9,043 communes, wards and towns across the country to assess the situation and implement key solutions for pandemic prevention.

6. Launching vaccination management platform

The COVID-19 Immunisation Management Platform operated and supported the largest vaccination campaign in history with a capacity of 5 million injections per day in early July.

The national COVID-19 vaccination management platform was built and developed by Viettel.

The platform operates in all 63 provinces and cities nationwide. The platform helps people actively and conveniently participate in vaccination. The entire process from registration to vaccination results can be manipulated through the Electronic Health Book application or the COVID-19 Vaccine Portal.

7. Prime Minister as Chairman of National Committee on Digital Transformation

On September 24, the National Committee on E-Government was consolidated and renamed the National Committee on Digital Transformation. The Committee has 16 members, the chairman of the Committee is Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

The National Committee on Digital Transformation has the functions and tasks of researching and proposing to the Government and the Prime Minister and assisting the Government and the Prime Minister in directing and coordinating the implementation of guidelines, strategies, mechanisms and policies to create a legal environment to promote national digital transformation.

8. Prime Minister launches "Waves and computers for children" programme

On September 12, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính launched the programme "Waves and computers for children" to help millions of disadvantaged children learn online in provinces implementing social distancing.

The goal of the programme is to help millions of children learn online in provinces implementing social distancing to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with Directive 16, and at the same time promote the development of digital society.

9. Axie Infinity - a Vietnamese blockchain game phenomenon

In May, Axie Infinity's play-to-earn blockchain game caught the world's attention. Axie Infinity successfully raised US$152 million from Andreessen Horowitz investment fund, with a company valuation of $3 billion.

After the hit from Axie Infinity, a series of blockchain game projects in Việt Nam were born in a short time.

10. Investment in creative startups in Việt Nam hit more than $1.3 billion

Investment capital poured into startups in Việt Nam and had record growth last year, reaching more than $1.35 billion, despite the complicated development of the pandemic.

Hot areas attracting capital inflows were fintech, blockchain games, edtech, medical-pharmaceutical startups and e-commerce. — VNS