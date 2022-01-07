Top PEI library picks for 2021

CANADA, January 7 - Over a half million items were borrowed from the Prince Edward Island library system in 2021, with The Sentinel by Lee Child topping the chart.

There are 25 public libraries across the province where Islanders can borrow books, DVDs and other materials, access the Internet and enjoy a variety of free programs.

“Libraries help us fuel our imagination and learn about almost anything imaginable. Throughout 2021 libraries continued to provide Islanders with access to free materials, programming, resources and community connections.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

Here are the top library items Islanders borrowed in 2021:

Top Adult Fiction Book - The Sentinel by Lee Child Top Adult Non-Fiction Book - A Promised Land by Barack Obama Top DVD - Honest thief Top Children's Book – The thank you book by Mo Williams Top French Book - Totalement givré! - Jeff Kinney Top Adult Fiction – eAudiobook - Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead Top Adult Fiction – eBook - The Whistler by John Grisham Top Adult Non-Fiction – eAudiobook - The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson Top Adult Non-Fiction – eBook - Untamed by Glennon Doyle

“Throughout the pandemic, our libraries have done an outstanding job at making more of their resources and programs available online through various virtual platforms. We saw over 130,000 eAudiobooks and eBooks borrowed through the libraries in 2021,” added Minister Jameson.

Online collections, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from OverDrive, interactive children's stories from TumbleBooks, and Ancestry Library Edition, are always available.

Total number of library items circulated in 2021 was 536, 687

Top Adult Fiction Books The Sentinel by Lee Child All the Devils are Here by Louise Penny Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes

Top Adult Non-Fiction Books A Promised Land by Barack Obama The Skin We're In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power by Desmond Cole Untamed by Glennon Doyle Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson Becoming by Michelle Obama

Top DVDs Honest thief The Irishman Made in Italy Knives out The good liar

Top Children's Books The thank you book by Mo Williams I'm a frog! by Mo Williams I will take a nap! by Mo Williams I really like slop! by Mo Williams Old school by Jeff Kinney

Top French Books Totalement givré! - Jeff Kinney Zéro réseau! - Jeff Kinney Les Schtroumpfs - Cherche et Trouve: Tome 4. - Peyo Les transports : soulève les volets et découvre l'intérieur des véhicules! - Ruth Martin Guinness world records. Gamer's edition 2020 : [le mondial des records]

Total number of eBooks and eAudiobooks circulated in 2021 was 132,111

Top Adult Fiction - eAUDIOBOOKS Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter The Guest List by Lucy Foley Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris

Top Adult Fiction - eBOOKS The Whistler by John Grisham Vi by Kim Thúy Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks The Late Show by Michael Connelly Night of Miracles by Elizabeth Berg

Top Adult Non-Fiction - eAUDIOBOOKS The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson Becoming by Michelle Obama Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell Untamed by Glennon Doyle The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business by Charles Duhigg

Top Adult Non-Fiction – eBOOKS Untamed by Glennon Doyle A Promised Land by Barack Obama The Year of Less: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave Away My Belongings, and Discovered Life is Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store by Cait Flanders The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson