St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4000152

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jonathan Duncan                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  01/07/2022 at approximately 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rowell Brook Rd. Bradford, VT

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Assault (x4)

 

ACCUSED:  Isaiah Taylor                                                

AGE:  25   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Topsham, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

              On 01/07/2022 at approximately 2115 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Rowell Brook RD. in Bradford for the report of an unwanted male at a residence with a long gun. The caller advised they were fearful of the individual and were hiding in the residence. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the accused, Isaiah Taylor, on the front porch of the residence. Taylor made it known he had a firearm and became escalated with Troopers. Taylor made threats toward the Troopers on scene and resisted being taken into custody upon attempting to act on the threats he had made. Taylor was transported to the Bradford Outpost processed prior to being lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/10/2022        

COURT:  Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL:  $5000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

