St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4000152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 at approximately 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rowell Brook Rd. Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x4)
ACCUSED: Isaiah Taylor
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/07/2022 at approximately 2115 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Rowell Brook RD. in Bradford for the report of an unwanted male at a residence with a long gun. The caller advised they were fearful of the individual and were hiding in the residence. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the accused, Isaiah Taylor, on the front porch of the residence. Taylor made it known he had a firearm and became escalated with Troopers. Taylor made threats toward the Troopers on scene and resisted being taken into custody upon attempting to act on the threats he had made. Taylor was transported to the Bradford Outpost processed prior to being lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2022
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.