AAA Flag & Banner and Playoff Green Announce New Partnership

AAA Flag is now an official recycling partner of the College Football Playoff National Championship (CFP) Playoff Green sustainability program

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022

AAA Flag & Banner (AAA Flag) announced today its official status as a recycling partner of the College Football Playoff National Championship (CFP) Playoff Green sustainability program as AAA Flag helps the event pursue its zero waste and climate targets.

The agreement calls for AAA Flag to provide eco-friendly recycling bins for the 2022 CFP National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The custom-printed bins will be installed both inside and outside the stadium prior to game day, allowing fans to help support event-wide recycling efforts.

Through Playoff Green, the CFP strives to minimize the environmental footprint of the national championship game and its ancillary activities. Playoff Green leverages the national championship game to be a beacon of environmental wellness, equity and resiliency for its host community and the college football community as a whole.

For AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to professional and collegiate sports teams and events, this new agreement further solidifies AAA Flag’s commitment to sustainability.

"We’re very excited to collaborate with the CFP on their Playoff Green initiative and help support their zero-waste mission,” said Craig Furst, President & CEO for AAA Flag & Banner. “In conjunction with our friends at Infinite Scale, we’ve been fortunate to provide graphics and décor for multiple national championship games with a combined interest in developing low-impact, recyclable signage. I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made so far and honored to support Playoff Green.”

Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online at www.aaaflag.com.

About AAA Flag & Banner:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.

Patrick Green
AAA Flag & Banner
+1 310-836-3200
sales@aaaflag.com
AAA Highlight Reel

